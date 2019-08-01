Halo: MCC PC Getting Two Flights – PvP & Firefight

Good news PC gamers and Halo fans. 343 Industries has now revealed that there are two flights incoming in the near future. Flights, if you’re wondering, is their fancy word for a beta test.

Halo: MCC PC

To me, this suggests that things are moving at a quicker pace than we thought. If they’re confident enough to trial proper PvP matchmaking, then they’re close to a proper release. However, the Firefight Flight was meant for June 2019, but they obviously missed that mark. I suspect it’ll be coming extremely soon though. This will then be followed by a PvP matchmaking Flight so you can shoot the crap out of your buddies and some randos.

343 Industries

The Halo MCC (Master Cheif Collection) will get Halo Reach at the same time as the Xbox One version. At least, that’s our current understanding of it. It’ll launch with industry-leading anti-cheat, dedicated servers, and mod support (PC).

What 343 Industries Had to Say

“For MCC PC we will be utilizing an industry-leading anti-cheat solution that will be used to protect matchmade games played on dedicated servers. We are doing this in order to allow modded content to be used by the community for other game modes they would like to customize. Our goals are to protect players while also providing freedom to players who mod as long as it doesn’t negatively impact others. We will have a lot more to talk about on this in the future as development progresses.”

Gameplay Trailer

Thoughts?

What do you think, are you looking forward to more Halo on PC? In fact, are you also looking forward to Halo Reach hitting the Xbox version of MCC too? Let us know in the comments.