HALO: MCC Will Have Cross-Progression – Cross-Play Next?!

Halo: MCC

The release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One was hugely ambitious. It wasn’t perfect, sure. However, the team behind it have persevered to make it better, and are still updating it to this day. The next giant leap for the platform is PC. They’ll bring the current crop of Halo titles in MCC to PC, and are even porting the much-anticipated Reach remake too.

Progression

What’s awesome, is that the game will feature cross-platform progression. That means your save game is shared between Xbox and PC. Play some missions on one, continue on the other. That should also mean your existing progression from the last couple of years will be available from day one on PC.

Cross Platform Play?

That’s not going to be available at launch. However, Halo Community Director Brian Jarrard from 343 Industries says it may be coming. How long after release, he didn’t say, but at least it’s being discussed.

“Progression, unlocks, stats, etc.. will carry over between PC/console,” Jarrard replied. “In terms of playing together cross-platform, currently not planned for launch but it’s something the team is accounting for and will evaluate over time.”

Release Date

There’s no solid release date just yet, in fact, it’s even more complex than this. While we know it’s coming, it won’t all release at once. First, the PC will get Halo Reach. Then we’ll see the rest of the games added by the end of the year. Delays no withstanding, of course. However, you only buy the one game “Halo MCC” then the rest of the content comes included for “free” if you will.