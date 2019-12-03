Halo Reach Lands on PC Today

It’s been a long time coming, but the Halo Universe has finally come back to the PC. We’ve not had a proper Halo release from the FPS series since the first couple of games. Heck, one of them even required Vista, that’s how long it has been.

Halo Reach

Thankfully, one of the finest entries in the series, Halo Reach, launches on PC today. What’s more, it still looks and feels like the original release, but with some notable improvements. 4K resolutions, unlocked frame rates, ultrawide support, and so much more. It’s Halo, but it’s better than it has ever been. Of course, it lands on the Xbox One with some big improvements too.

Not only that, but it’s just the first to come to PC. The rest of the Halo: MCC games are being filtered out over the coming year.

How to Play

You’ll be able to play from 13:00 EST or 18:00 here in the UK. The game is available as part of the Xbox Games Pass, or on PC with the Game Pass Ultimate on Windows Store. It’s also available on Steam too.

About Halo Reach PC

PC Settings/Optimization: Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now optimized for PC with mouse and keyboard support, native PC features, up to 4K UHD and at least 60 FPS**. Many games in the collection will include other setting options like ultrawide support, uncapped frame rate, adaptive sync support, FOV customization and more.



Campaign: Featuring Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST Campaign, and Halo 4, The Master Chief Collection offers players their own exciting journey through the epic saga. Starting with the incredible bravery of Noble Six in Halo: Reach and ending with the rise of a new enemy in Halo 4, the games will release in order of the fictional story. When complete, the Master Chief’s saga will total 67 campaign missions.



Multiplayer: Each game released into The Master Chief Collection brings its own multiplayer maps, modes and game types. When finished, the collection will have the most diverse and expansive Halo multiplayer experience to date, with more than 120 multiplayer maps.



Halo Insider Program: The Halo Insider Program is the best way for Halo fans and community members to partner with 343 Industries to improve our games, products, and services. Halo Insiders may have opportunities to participate in public flights of in-progress Halo releases and provide feedback to the development team. Become a Halo Insider and join us on the journey to bring the rest of the Master Chief Collection to PC in the upcoming year.