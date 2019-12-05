Halo Reach With Ray Tracing Reshade Looks Stunning

Halo Reach has finally landed on PC and Xbox One. Of course, the game has had some significant upgrades to the game engine too. It runs at higher refresh rates, higher resolutions and even works on ultra-wide displays. The focus to take advantage of the best PC has to offer is clear. However, the modding community can always go one better, such as Digital Dream showcasing Halo Reach with Ray Tracing effects.

Halo Reach With Ray Tracing

They’ve used Pascal Gilcher’s Reshade, which is really simple to install on your game. It’s a rendering trick that forces the game to use a new Global Illumination effect, giving more realistic lighting and shadows. The end result is pretty drastic too. In some modern games, they already look quite good before you use the mod. However, Halo Reach kept the original art style so the post-processing techniques are immediately noticeable.

While we don’t know what performance they’re getting, it looks pretty decent in the video. Halo Reach is not demanding to run at all, so you should have more than enough headroom here.