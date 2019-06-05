Halo TV Series is ‘like Game of Thrones but without the incest’

Halo TV Series

Earlier this year it was announced that a Halo TV series was in production based on the highly-popular gaming franchise. While this might have been a little surprising, we have seen more than a few adaptations hit the screens in recent years as subscription-based TV channels fight to create their own content.

With Master Chief confirmed as a character (and already cast) the main speculation now lies behind what approach the show will actually take. Well, in a report via PCGamesN, we might have a clue. – Put simply, it’s going to be a bit like Game of Thrones, but without the incest.

What… What?!

Kiki Wolfkill, head of transmedia and entertainment at Halo developer 343 Industries has spoken about the series stating that while they are using Game of Thrones as a template for the political drama, they are going to avoid some of the more… interesting aspects of the plot.

“we talk about Game of Thrones a lot in terms of scope and scale and complexity of relationships. A lot of the background of Halo is this sort of political drama.” “No incest [is] planned at all for this show, I’ll say that. If you’re looking for that, you won’t find it here.”

What Do We Think?

A Halo TV show could be absolutely fantastic. I do, however, think that this is one of those concepts where there’s about 997 ways of getting it wrong and only 3 of doing it right. Well, at least in the eyes of the community.

With filming set to start before the end of the year, however, viewers shouldn’t expect to see this hit the screens before at least early to mid 2020. It is, however, perhaps something to keep an eye on and look forward to!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!