Harry Potter Mobile Game Gives Strip Club Directions

You may recall that when Pokemon Go launched, there were some levels of controversy about the random nature in which Pokemon would appear in the real world via their mobile games mapping system. You’d hear stories of kids turning up in peoples back gardens just to catch one of them. In addition, some even went as far to accuse it of causing car accidents. With the release of the new Harry Potter mobile app, however, it seems that this one is causing fresh controversy, but for a slightly more risqué reason.

In a report via Yahoo, it has been claimed that one of the in-game ‘Greenhouse’ locations to visit is actually a strip club in London. A location where, in fairness, you may be able to legitimately meet ‘Moaning Myrtle’. One who is far more obliging than the books ever suggested.

Harry Potter Game Gives Directions To Strip Club

The location itself is Ye Olde Axe in Hoxton, London. A pole dancing venue where ‘patrons’ are encouraged to put a pound in a pint glass. Specifically, to (presumably) see some young ladies jiggle their posteriors in a provocative manner.

When hearing of this establishment being one of the locations, a barmaid at the club has said: “Oh is the Harry Potter game out? I’ve been waiting for it to come out for ages. How funny that we are on there. Harry Potter fans are welcome like anyone else. As long as they put £1 in the glass and are over 18.”

Can I Visit?

While you’re perfectly welcome to visit the establishment (presuming you are 18 or over) you’ll be disappointed if you’re going there for Wizarding reasons.

Developer Niantic has confirmed the location has now been removed from the app. In addition, they have also apologised for anyone who was directed towards it. I daresay, however, that for some an apology wasn’t necessary!

