Has Seasonic Reinvented PSU Cable Routing?

We’re always impressed by what Seasonic has to offer, enough that our own systems feature their hardware. It’s true that while Seasonic isn’t as big a name to some, but they’re a lot bigger than you think. Seasonic actually makes their own PSUs, unlike a lot of brands who simply buy from a manufacturer and put their name on it. Do you know who most of them buy from? Seasonic! So while you may not buy these PSUs, you might actually still end up buying them elsewhere in disguise, and that’s no bad thing.

Furthermore, they’ve created one of the most interesting prototypes we’ve seen this year. Let’s check out their PSUs first, then find the prototype at the bottom of this article.

Focus Gold

For the bulk of consumers, their latest 80 Plus Gold PSUs are going to be the most appealing. As usual, their delivering big power without being oversized units, as well as fully module cables, premium build quality, Japanese capacitors, and a fantastic 10-year warranty.

Focus Platinum

Stepping up a little, their Focus+ Platinum units are some of the more compact platinum rated units on the market. Again, they all feature Japanese Brand capacitors, fully module cables, and a fantastic 140mm compact form factor.

Innovative Cable Routing?

Their new cable routing system is pretty unique. Instead of having the cable connectors on the PSU (like the one pictured above), they have a single cable coming from the PSU. This cable then plugs into a bridge behind the motherboard, with short-run cables connecting the components. For chassis with tempered glass on the right side, I can’t think of anything else that would look so style!

It’s a clever idea and one that causes as many problems as it fixes, sure. However, at least they’re literally thinking outside of the box.

They even added some RGB to the Seasonic logo, and I think that’s a great idea, as this is obviously a product for the customisation market.

Perhaps some chassis could come with this built in?

It even features a fan hub and RGB control hub, cutting down on more cables from your system.

As you can see, the cable routing is super tidy in this system.

We really did love it, well done Seasonic for coming up with something a bit different.

