There’s a lot of rumours in the PC market, they come thick and fast and it can be hard to filter the facts from the fiction. However, more often than not the hardware leaks are pretty much spot on. We know the Nvidia RTX 3xxx series of cards is coming fairly soon, the next month or two easily. With that in mind, there MUST be cards being made right now somewhere, even if its just early test samples. There must be marketing being made, people being trained etc. That’s exactly where the ASUS RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX may have been spotted too.

Has the ASUS RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX Leaked?

The image is reported to have come from an ASUS internal meeting where they’ll be showing staff what they’re launching. I don’t think this one is a render, it’s clearly a photo from a presentation. It’s titled “next-generation ROG STRIX”.

Design

It’s quite a bold upgrade from the previous STRIX. Everything looks a bit bigger, a bit more aggressive and I really like that two-tone design rather than the pretty much all-black 2xxx series card design. There’s RGB lighting on the top of it too, you can just make out a faint line of it. Unfortunately, we can’t see the power connectors or the outputs though.

Release Date

Unknown at this time, this is the first leak of this GPU. However, I suspect more information will follow VERY soon. Stay tuned. I don’t know the price either, but I can bet it’ll be £LOADS.