Hasbro To Release Ghostbusters / Transformer Mash-Up Model

Hasbro

Any child growing up in the 80s will have undoubtedly have encountered two of the biggest toy franchises around. Namely, Ghostbusters and Transformers. Admittedly, both of these franchises have had a bit of a mixed treatment in recent years, but for many fans of retro and nostalgia, both keep a fond place in the heart.

It may, therefore, represent the perfect nerdgasm, but in a report via IGN, Hasbro has revealed a new toy featuring a mash-up of these two beloved franchises.

Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Robot

The toy will feature what is a surprisingly detailed and authentic looking recreation of the Ecto-1 car made famous in the 1984 film. As per the Transformer ethos, however, this can (via various clever hinges) be turned into an action-packed robot. I must admit, despite having much better things to spend my money on, I really want this!

When Is It Out And How Much Will It Cost?

Well, weirdly, despite this being apparently sold via Gamestop and Hasbro directly, both websites are currently not linking to the product. This might be to prevent or at least slow down the crazy hype traffic that a release such as this will bring. Fortunately, however, I can give you some details.

The toy will be released on July 8th and will retail for a price in the region of $39.99. Not that I would ever tell Hasbro this, but I think that’s a pretty reasonable price. It’s certainly low enough to tempt people to add this to their retro ‘tatt’ collections. Remember, as well, if this doesn’t take your fancy, there is a new film being made!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? Are you going to have to buy one of these? – Let us know in the comments!