HBO and BBC Present First Full Trailer for ‘His Dark Materials’

/ 1 hour ago
HBO and BBC Present First Full Trailer for 'His Dark Materials'

Sir Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy is finally getting a second attempt at film adaptation. Thankfully this time, HBO and BBC have teamed up to do the fantasy property justice. Especially after the failure of the movie adaptation The Golden Compass 12 years ago.

Now at San Diego Comic Con, HBO has unveiled the series’ first full trailer. Showing plenty of details that fans of the book will recognize. Including the character’s daemons and the introduction of Iorek Byrnison, the armored bear.

Who is in the Cast of His Dark Materials?

Dafne Keen will be playing the lead character Lyra Belacqua. Most fans will know her as Laura aka X-23 from Logan (2013). In The Golden Compass, Lyra was played by Dakota Blue Richards.

HBO and BBC Present First Full Trailer for 'His Dark Materials'

Ruth Wilson will be playing the mysterious Marisa Coulter, originally played by Nicole Kidman. James McAvoy will be portraying Lyra’s caretaker Lord Asriel, which was played by Daniel Craig in the movie.

HBO and BBC Present First Full Trailer for 'His Dark Materials'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is playing the American adventurer Lee Scoresby this time (originally played by . Meanwhile Ruta Gedmintas will be playing Serafina Pekkala, the queen of the witches (portrayed in the film by Eva Green).

Will There Be a Second Season?

His Dark Materials consists of three different books: The Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass. So the TVs series will most likely split along those lines as well. Whether a second and third season will happen is up to the show’s success. It would certainly be nice to see some of the awesome fantastical elements from Subtle Knife and Amber Spyglass on the screen. Especially the epic battles with armoured bears, and the billion-man army vs angels led by Metatron.

His Dark Materials Bear Battle

From the trailer, it is obvious that they have made some changes in terms of modernizing the story. The original mostly set the story in an alternate reality Victorian Era England. The new HBO and BBC adaptation however, appears to be set in a more modern time. Albeit with some hangover Victorian elements.

His Dark Materials will premiere sometime in Fall 2019.

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives