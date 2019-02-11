HBO Says Game Of Thrones End Will Make Fans “Really Happy”

Game Of Thrones

At the time of writing, it feels like ages since the last series of Game of Thrones ended. In fact, a quick cursory check shows that it has been nearly 18 months! The good news is, however, that despite the long wait, the brand new (and final) series will start airing in a little over 2-months. Yes, the wait is almost over!

While there is plenty of speculation already surrounding the final series, the one thing we can be sure of is that it is going to provide more than a few twists and turns as to who will eventually end up on the Iron Throne.

In a report via IGN, however, the HBO chief has given us a somewhat cryptic clue as to what to expect. While he doesn’t give specific details, what he has said is that the ending will make us “very very happy”.

Very Very Happy?…

So, what can we make from this? Well, to make us ‘very happy’ we’re first going to have to assume that a number of fan favourites are going to survive and a lot of hated characters are going to die. Something akin to (spoiler alert) Lord Baelish getting his comeuppance at the end of season 7.

So, for me at least, Jon Snow, Tyrion and the Starks all jump into the ‘probably going to survive’ category whereas Cersei Lannister jumps pretty high on the ‘probably going to die’ list.

You Know Nothing Jon Snow!

Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow, has also given us something of a hint as to how it will end. His, however, is not quite as optimistic as HBO’s analysis. “I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.”

The final series of Game of Thrones will begin airing on April 14th 2019. Personally, we can’t wait to see how this will all end!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!