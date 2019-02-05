Hexen Just Got a Fantastic AI Texture Enhancement
Hexen
It seems that literally every day now, a new AI enhanced texture pack is released. It’s one of the biggest revelations in the modding community. What used to take an age to do, can now be done in weeks and on a much larger scale. Modder “gmh4598” used an AI Neural Network to greatly improve the textures in Hexen.
Out With The Old
Hexen is an old game, and as such, the original assets simply look like crap these days. Even more so on higher resolution displays. With the use of the powerful new tools, the assets have seen (up to) a four times increase in resolution. Furthermore, the texture pack covers around a thousand textures. Of course, to view the full resolution comparison images, check out the mod page here.
The end results speak for themselves too, with some fantastic comparison images from the modder. Sure, it’s not turning Hexen into Crysis, but it’s a huge leap regardless.
In With The New
You’ll need to use gzDOOM, zDOOM, Zandorum or similar Doom Engines to install the pack. Then follow the steps below.
- Open file gzdoom-%username%.ini with text editor
- Search in the this file [hexen.Autoload]
- Write below this string:
Patch=hexen_esrgan.pk3
Path=hexen_esrgan.pk3
- Unzipped mod and add file hexen_esrgan.pk3 into root directory gzDOOM
- Add file HEXEN.WAD into root directory gzDOOM
- Run gzdoom.exe and select “Hexen: Beyond Heretic (HEXEN)”
- Click “Play GZDoom” and enjoy
Download
You can download the texture pack here. Let us know if you’ve tried it and what you think of it in the comments! Any excuse to fire up a classic, right?