Hideo Kojima Confirms Death Stranding Has Gone Gold!

There are few games (with the exception of Cyberpunk 2077) on the 2019 gaming calendar that are more hotly anticipated than Death Stranding. Representing the first release from Hideo Kojima since he parted ways with Konami, from what we have seen so far, we have more than a little to get excited about.

Following a post on his official Twitter account, however, we have some huge news from Mr. Kojima. Death Stranding has officially gone gold!

DEATH STRANDING is complete and has gone gold!! Hideo Kojima, the Kojima Productions team, everyone at Sony and Guerrilla, cast members; all put their heart and soul into it. Thanks for your support, we can’t wait to bring you a new “A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME”. Play it on Nov 8th!! pic.twitter.com/Nj73oGG05p — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) 26 September 2019

Death Stranding Has Gone Gold!

So, if you’re unfamiliar with the term ‘gold’, let me fill you in. When a game goes gold, all development work has officially been completed. In other words, the game is finished and all that remains is creating the physical copies and, of course, the release date!

The term ‘gold’ actually refers to the olden days of gaming where developers would use gold-colored cd-roms to send to the disk manufacturers for production. The color was used to avoid confusion so that any other earlier-builds didn’t accidentally get shipped by mistake. It is, however, one of those terms used these days as more of a mark of completion than an actual physical thing.

When Is It Out?

Death Stranding is set to (at least initially) release for the PS4 on November 8th. We say initially as there were rumors recently that it might also be coming to the PC at a later date.

Yes, not much longer to go and while Death Stranding does look to be something of an unusual experience, we can’t wait to try it out!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Death Stranding? If not, which game is currently top of your list? – Let us know in the comments!