With it being exactly a month until the release of Death Stranding we are finally going to see what Hideo Kojima is capable of in a post-Konami world. Admittedly, everything we have seen so far indicates that this is going to be something pretty amazing. Not long to go until we find out I guess!

If you have been worried, however, that this game might provide you with too much of a challenge then there’s good news for you. On his Twitter account, Hideo Kojima has confirmed that the game will include a ‘very easy’ mode for those of you who just want to enjoy the story.

Normally there’s only Easy Mode, but we added Very Easy Mode for movie fans since we have real actors like Norman, Mads, Lea starred in. Even Yano-san who never completed the 1st stage of PAC-MAN, was able to complete the game on Very Easy Mode 👍🌈🦀😅 https://t.co/fMZmuZltZw — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) 6 September 2019

Hideo Kojima Confirms ‘Very Easy’ Mode for Death Stranding

It’s not uncommon these days for games with a narrative-driven plot to offer ‘easy modes’. These effectively mean that you can play them without having to worry too much about dying or managing your character. You literally largely experience the story rather than the ‘survival’ aspects.

As such, for a game like Death Stranding, this is likely going to be a popular choice for those who just want the experience rather than the depth.

When Is It Out?

Death Stranding will release for the PS4 on November 8th. If you are a little disappointed that this is only for the PlayStation, there may be some good news for PC owners which you can check out via the link here!

This is, however, undoubtedly going to be pretty special and perhaps the only true competition for the Resident Evil 2 remake as the game of the year. We can’t wait to try it out… albeit probably on ‘very easy’ mode.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!