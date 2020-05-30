Hideo Kojima Denies Silent Hill/MGS IP Acquisition Rumors

There have been rumors for a few months now that Sony and Hideo Kojima were trying to secure the IPs for two major franchises from Konami. Namely, Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid.

While this certainly sounded like a nice prospect, the chances of it happening always seemed remarkably slim. Even despite the fact that Konami (apparently) has zero interest in making video games any more. Well, beyond the fact that they recently allowed Dead by Daylight to license their Silent Hill IP for a new upcoming DLC.

If you were, however, still hopeful for some positive news, then you might want to stop reading at this point! In a report via DSOGaming, as far as Hideo Kojima is concerned, there is no deal either in place or, indeed, on the horizon!

Hideo Kojima Squashes Silent Hill/Metal Gear Solid Rumors

While Konami has always denied that such a deal was even being discussed, Hideo Kojima has confirmed (when asked in an interview) that, as far as he’s concerned, there’s absolutely no legitimacy behind these rumors.

“Ah, that’s completely false. I haven’t heard anything about it at least.”

Now this doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility that Sony isn’t still looking into hammering out a deal. Particularly since it has been suggested that at least two new Silent Hill games are currently in development. It seems, however, that this likely falls into one of two categories. Either the deals not happening, or, for the moment, nobody’s talking!

At the very least, it doesn’t appear that ‘Kojima Productions’ is officially involved in anything regarding this… yet.

What Do We Think?

It is something of a gaming crime that we haven’t seen any recent additions to the Metal Gear Solid and (perhaps more particularly) the Silent Hill franchises. That being said, one has to significantly doubt that we have seen the last of them either!

If Sony could acquire these games, however, then things could start to get very interesting very quickly. While we’re not overly confident, let’s keep a sliver of hope open for this one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!