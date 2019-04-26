Hideo Kojima Promises Death Stranding Will Make You Cry

Death Stranding

Following the untimely and seemingly mildly acrimonious parting between Konami and Hideo Kojima, there has been a lot of speculation as to what his next project would be.

Thankfully we didn’t have to wait too long before he revealed that following the cancelled Silent Hills game, he was teaming up with Norman Reedus again to create Death Stranding.

Since then, news on the game has been a bit few and far between. In a report via CNET, however, Hideo Kojima has at least promised one thing. Namely, that the game will make you cry. Hopefully, for positive reasons.

Well… I Don’t Know What To Think About That!

Speaking at a promotional event, Hideo Kojima said (when asked about the game) “I think people will cry, yeah.”

Sadly, beyond that, no specific revelations were made about the game. Well, except Norman Reedus explaining the mildly weird feeling of being green-suited in a video game.

“First I get there and there’s a skintight blue Lycra bodysuit. Never done that before. Put all these velcro balls on me and I’m sticky… a zillion little dots on me… and I pick up a plastic baby and I’m crying and it’s gone,”

When Is It Out?

While we can probably expect a few trailer before E3 2019, it still seems more than likely that Death Stranding will not release before 2020. Given the clear amount of effort that has gone into this game, however, we fully expect that the wait will be more than a little worth it!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game? – Let us know in the comments!