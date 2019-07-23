Hideo Kojima Promises He’ll Never Make A Battle Royale Game

It’s been over 3 years now since Hideo Kojima and Konami acrimoniously parted ways and while Konami is seemingly struggling to find a new direction to go under, Hideo has been keeping himself busy!

With the release of his first (post-Konami) game, Death Stranding, just a few months away, many are hoping that this will really allow him to get his vision across to fans which, based on the trailers we’ve seen so far, looks a very likely proposition.

There has, however, undoubtedly been a trend in recent years more towards the ‘battle royale’ style of games. With the money they generate, we have already seen many developers (often hastily) tack them onto a game in the hope of making some cash. Sometimes good (Black Ops 4) sometimes downright bloody awful (Radical Heights).

Well, the good news is that in a report via PCGamesN, Hideo Kojima has gone on record to say that he never plans to make a battle royale game.

Hideo Kojima Turns Away From Battle Royale

While he acknowledges that the games can make remarkable amounts of money, he does largely seem to agree that it’s ‘lazy’ at best.

“The easiest way to make money is to make a game where everyone is on an island trying to shoot each other. I don’t want to make that.”

It is, perhaps, only disappointing that if he did make a battle royale game, it’d probably be one of the greatest ever.

What Do We Think?

You’d have to be completely mad to assume that money isn’t there waiting for the next big battle royale game. The problem is that it’s become a very crowded pool these days. As interesting as the genre was when it first debuted, it’s very quickly getting stale for many gamers.

As such, it’s probably best in the long run that Hideo Kojima avoids it entirely. Well, unless he wants to make an adaptation of the ‘Battle Royale’ film. He’d have my full endorsement for that!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!