Hideo Kojima Reveals A Huge Death Stranding Gameplay Video

There are few games currently more anticipated than Death Stranding. Being the first game released by Hideo Kojima following his departure from Konami, so far things have been looking more than a little impressive. Albeit, despite the game only being less than 2-months away from release, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it.

Well, following his attendance at the Tokyo Game show, Hideo Kojima himself has appeared with a nearly hour-long video showcasing gameplay footage from the upcoming release!

Death Stranding Gameplay Footage

Appearing at the event, Hideo Kojima has released the video below showing nearly an hour of in-game footage from Death Stranding. In it, he also discusses some of the main gameplay mechanics.

While it does show Norman Reedus’ character mostly traversing the world, it does also give some insights into how the game will work. For example, the more you carry the slower you become and, of course, that strange baby that you have in tow for reasons I haven’t quite determined yet.

When Is It Out?

Death Stranding is set to (at least initially) release for the PS4 on November 8th. We say initially as there were rumours recently that it might also be coming to the PC at a later date.

With it being revealed that the game will include an ‘easy mode’ for those who simply prefer the story to the survival aspect, this is undoubtedly shaping up to be one of the biggest releases for the PS4 as it enters its twilight years. Here’s hoping for something special!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Death Stranding? Are you impressed with what you can see in the gameplay video? – Let us know in the comments!