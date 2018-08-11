High-End Case Manufacturer CaseLabs Closes Permanently

Casualty of the Ongoing US Trade War

The on-going trade war and tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump‘s US administration has claimed another business. High-end case manufacturer CaseLabs and their parent company have now permanently shut down. According to a statement on their website, tariffs have played “a major role raising prices by almost 80%”. This obviously makes it very difficult for them to do any business, especially when they manufacture and ship large steel cases.

In addition, a large account holder has defaulted the company further compounding their problem. Further putting them in a difficult position and hitting the company at the worst possible time. The company states that they have sought deals that would allow them to continue to operate. However, in the end it did not pan out.

What Will CaseLabs Do With Existing Orders?

According to the company, they are doing their best to ship as many orders as possible. However, they admit that they won’t be able to ship them all. Adding that parts orders should all ship, but they won’t be able to fulfill the full backlog of case orders.

“We are so incredibly sorry this is happening. Our user community has been very devoted to us and it’s awful to think that we have let any of you down. There are over 20,000 of you out there and we are very grateful for all the support we have received over the years. It was a great journey that we took together and we’re thankful that we got that chance.”

“We understand that there will likely be a great deal of understandable anger over this and we sincerely apologize. We looked at every option we had. This is certainly not what we envisioned. Some things were just out of our control. We thought we had a way to move forward, but it failed and we disabled the website from taking any more orders.”

“It was a privilege to serve you and we are so very sorry things turned out this way.” ends the official statement.