High-Res Texture Pack DLC Coming to Monster Hunter World

Free DLC from CAPCOM on PC Coming Month

Fans of Monster Hunter World on the PC are in for a treat. CAPCOM is releasing a free DLC for the game which can take advantage of powerful PC hardware. Specifically, a high-resolution texture pack which has been a long requested option from players.

Keep in mind that larger textures require more capable PC hardware to run. Namely a video card with at least 8GB of VRAM. These will also take up 40GB of hard drive space. Although CAPCOM did not reveal further what CPU requirement will this DLC require.

More details are expected to be released prior to the launch date.

When Will it be Available for Download?

The high-res update DLC will be officially part of update 5.2, and will also improve certain gameplay aspects and provide some refinements. This includes the addition of TAA+FXAA anti-aliasing option under the Advanced Graphics settings.

It will be available for download starting Thursday, April 4th 00:00 a.m. UTC via Steam.