HIS AMD Radeon 5700 XT IceQX2 Starts Retailing in Japan

HIS may not be one of the better known AIB partners for AMD graphics cards and, in fairness, they are a brand better known in Asian countries. It isn’t, however, surprising to see them get in on the leak action ahead of the formal release of the new custom 5700 (and XT) graphics cards.

In a report via Videocardz, however, this one is a little different to the standard leak. As well as having some images, it would also appear that this graphics card is set to imminently go on sale in Japan!

HIS AMD Radeon 5700 XT IceQX2

So, what do we know about this graphics card? Well, in terms of its design it’s actually one of the more bland designs we have seen to date with the exception of the backplate which carries the nice lion logo.

I suppose the main key factor of this announcement is really that it will be released in Japan within the next 24 hours.

How Much Does It Cost?

Well, such figures need to be taken with a pinch of salt. There are, of course, taxes and import duties that always play a role. Retailing for 58,800 yen, however, this works out to roughly $550. This is, perhaps, the best indication that such comparisons don’t work correctly. This graphics card (or others) will likely retail for around $400-$450 in America.

This may, however, (at least to our knowledge) represent the first formal release of a custom 5700 XT graphics card. Let’s hope more are on the way (hopefully closer to home) in the very near future!

What do you think? Do you like this design? – Let us know in the comments!