HIS Launches its ‘Pink/Blue Army’ AMD Radeon 5700 XT GPUs

HIS is a brand well-known for its, shall we diplomatically say, ‘unusual’ graphics card designs. If you do, however, like a bit of weird and wonderful in your PC then they’re definitely a brand to consider. In announcing their latest AMD Radeon 5700 XT cards though, you’re going to have to make a very difficult decision. Namely, are you part of the blue or pink army?

HIS ‘Pink/Blue Army’ AMD Radeon 5700 XT Graphics Cards

In the report via Videocardz, the very unique graphics card designs have been revealed and, as we hinted earlier, we can’t say we’re overly surprised at what HIS has done here. Yes, we’re talking about color patterns that are practically an assault on the senses.

Sadly, and we’ll get this one out of the way now, the images released (by HIS) are of rather poor quality and as such don’t look as great as we would usually like. That being said, however, you wouldn’t want to have missed these ones though, right?

Specifications

What Do We Know About Them?

HIS has released two separate variants of their ‘Blue/Pink army’ range. Specifically overclocked and standard versions. Don’t let the ‘standard’ fool you though. These have also had a modest bit of tweaking to squeeze a little extra performance out of them.

Overall, however, the performance clock speeds (particularly in the OC range) are certainly more than a little impressive.

What Do We Think?

Now, I’ll admit that I absolutely detest looking at these graphics cards. I can see what they were going for, but I frankly consider the color patterns to be offensive. My wife, however, loves them. So clearly some people out there are probably going to end up with one of these in their PC.

I mean, as long as it’s an enclosed chassis with no tempered glass, I think I could live with it, but what do you think? – Let us know in the comments!