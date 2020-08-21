Hitman 3 (PC) to Launch as an Epic Games Store Exclusive

Hitman 3 is expected to release in early 2021 (pending any delays), and, for fans of the franchise, we daresay that this date can’t come soon enough. If you are, however, intending to play this on the PC, it appears that it might come with a pretty hefty catch. So, what is it? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, it has been confirmed that, at least for the first year, Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive!

Hitman 3

With previous titles from the franchise having been released via Steam, we are well aware that many members of the PC gaming community have a huge disliking for the Epic Games Store platform and, as such, this news may come to some as a huge disappointment. On the moderate plus side, however, if you are one of those people who do hold out for exclusivities to end, Hitman 3 will likely be arriving on Steam around January 2021.

This date is, of course, pending any delays (which are entirely possible at this point) to the initial release.

What Do We Think?

Although Hitman 3 doesn’t have a specific (nailed-down) release date yet, the game’s developer (IOI) has confirmed that it is currently scheduled to arrive in January 2021. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the games website (on the Epic Games Store) via the link here!

It will, however, again be interesting to see how many choose to get this on the EGS and how many wait before it arrives on Steam!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting Hitman 3? Will it be on the Epic Games Store or will you wait for the Steam release? – Let us know in the comments!