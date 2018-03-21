HITMAN Spring Pack Offers Entire Episode 2 Location for FREE

Download and Keep the Game For Free

Just like IO Interactive offered the Hitman Holiday Pack for free back in December, now they are announcing the Hitman Spring Pack. Starting March 21, Steam users can simply download the game for free to their account. Once downloaded it is for the player to keep. Forever. If users choose to upgrade to the Game of the Year Edition, all their process and mission mastery will carry through.

What Do You Get with the Hitman Spring Pack?

The Spring Pack includes the entire Sapienza location which is Episode 2. You do not need an existing Hitman game to play. This is completely stand-alone. You’ll get the main story mission, ‘World of Tomorrow’, 20 levels of Mastery (including weapon and item unlocks), more than 100 challenges, 7 achievements/trophies and ALL of the Escalation Contracts, Challenge Packs and Featured Contracts that we’ve released for Sapienza. On top of all that, any Elusive Targets that are re-activated in Sapienza will also be playable through the Spring Pack.

Is it Really Free? What is the Catch?

Yes, it is truly free. The only downside is that this promo will not last forever. Users can only download this version until April 3rd. That means at least two weeks of availability. In case you are having problems getting the game from the link above, here is a mirror link via SteamDB. Simply click on the button that says “Free” at the top right.

Can My System Run Hitman?

Minimum System Requirements

OS 64-bit Windows 7 Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

Recommended System Requirements

OS 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or Windows 10 Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3,4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

