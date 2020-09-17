Hogwarts Legacy Look Fantastic in 4K Trailer

If you sat up and watched the PlayStation 5 event last night, you’ll have seen some pretty awesome games being revealed. However, one of the most surprising was the next-gen Harry Potter game. Well, I say Harry Potter, it’s really a Hogwarts game. The adventure takes place in the 1800s, setting it way before the modern books and movies.

Of course, you take the roll of a wizard, and there’s a bunch of ancient secrets and dark wizards for you to tackle. Honestly, it reminds me of the Fable series of games, smashed into Rockstar’s Bully, and honestly, I’m very OK with that kind of mashup in gaming.

4K Trailer

What the Developers Had to Say

“Hogwarts Legacy gives players control over their own experience with RPG gameplay unlike anything else in the Wizarding World, which will continue to build fan appeal in the Portkey Games label,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “Avalanche has brought to life this rich and deep world, full of action-packed magic, as well as a detailed, mysterious story to engage fans and gamers alike.”

“It’s such an honor to work on such an amazing franchise and the team is dedicated to delivering an authentic Wizarding World experience that both Harry Potter and RPG fans will enjoy,” said John Blackburn, Studio General Manager, Avalanche. “Hogwarts Legacy is so special because it allows players to immerse themselves in a new narrative that is filled with complex characters, and, of course, magic.”

Hogwarts

As the climactic story begins, players grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts. Along the way, they will uncover an expansive world filled with perilous dangers tied to the wizarding world’s long forgotten past and an unusual ability that only they possess. The open-world journey takes players beyond Hogwarts to new and familiar wizarding world locations including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

Release Date

No solid date yet, but we’ll update you as soon as we can.