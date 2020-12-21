Hold Fire on Buying that Game – The Steam Sale is Imminent!

The chances are that many of you reading this are set to break up for the Christmas holidays and, as such, you might be considering getting yourself a little early gaming present. – Well, if such a purchase is for your PC, then you might just want to hold fire for 24-hours. Why? – Well, following reports on Reddit, the Steam Winter Sale 2020 is seemingly set to kick-off imminently!

Steam Winter Sale 2020

Admittedly, it feels like I’ve barely blinked since the Steam Autumn sale was successfully depriving cash from my wallet. With all the various gaming sales offered throughout the year on the platform, however, is it just me, or have they all started to blur into one?…

Well, either way, if you are in the market for some amazing discounted PC gaming titles, hopefully, at around 5 PM tomorrow (GMT) the Steam Winter Sale will be going live!

What Deals Will Be On Offer?

At the time of writing, this is only rumor and, as such, we have absolutely no information to back-up that the Steam Winter Sale will indeed be starting tomorrow. – It does, however, make more than a little sense and, as such, if you’re already spent too much on Christmas, then you might want to perhaps hide your bank card away as we daresay there’s going to be more than a few offers out there to tempt you!

What do you think? What game are you hoping will be discounted in the sale? – Let us know in the comments!