Holographic Satellite Navigation Design Revealed

Holographic Satellite Navigation

In terms of the Satellite Navigation world, many would’ve considered the technology to largely be at a relatively stable point. In terms of upcoming features, one of the few that is known is the European system (Galileo) set to launch within the next few years. A system which will offer significantly huger levels of accuracy (even if the UK seemingly can’t access it).

In a report via the BBC, however, a new design for the technology which uses holographs is potentially set to change their implementations in cars.

Display!

The system, created by UK firm Envisics, uses holographic technology. Instead of a traditional system which uses a screen, this sat nav design projects an image for the driver. Showing a demonstration of the system at CES 2019, it is their hope that the design will be adopted for use in new car models. We, however, are not so sure.

A Little Invasive?

If the image is anything to go by, the technology might be a little more invasive than most drivers might light. Admittedly, it is a system that encourages users to keep their eyes on the road. I do, however, wonder if it may prove too much of a distraction. It will, of course, have more than a few safety hurdles to meet if it does end up in a car. Presumably, though, the company has already done most of this leg work. As such, perhaps we will see more of the Envisics satellite navigation system in the future.

