Horizon Forbidden West Delayed Until 2022?

Horizon Forbidden West represents, just in case the name didn’t give you a strong enough hint, the highly-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn. With it originally scheduled to release before the end of the year, therefore, this was quite possibly one of the most anticipated exclusives heading to the PS5 (well, technically the PS4 as well, but you know what I mean). – Following a report via CNET, however, if this was fairly high on your Christmas list, then we’re afraid that rather than moving it down, you might need to get the eraser and remove it completely because sources seemingly close to Sony are claiming that the game has now been delayed into 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West is Delayed?

For the sake of fairness, we should note that, at least at the time of writing, Sony themselves have not categorically stated yet that Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed. As such, and at least officially, it is still currently scheduled for release before the end of the year. – Sources reportedly close to either Sony or the development team, however, have said that the ongoing COVID-19 situation has seen aspects of Horizon Forbidden West fall behind and, as such, and as seen with many games that were originally set to release this year, it would appear that early to mid-2022 is now the more realistic target.

When Will We Know More?

If the report of this delay is accurate, then we can probably expect to hear something from Sony within the next few days. With the weekend upon us, it’s unlikely that they would announce it beforehand. However, it is hard to understate just how much of a disappointment this will be to those who were undoubtedly looking forward to trying this out in the near future. And particularly so with the promise of how amazing it will look on the PS5’s hardware – Given how well the original was received, if it’s not ready, then a delay is probably a good idea. – For me though, I now have to think about something else to get my wife this Christmas as I know for a fact she was really looking forward to this! – Even if her playthrough of the original was occasionally painful for me to watch.,

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!