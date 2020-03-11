Horizon Zero Dawn is Confirmed for PC Release

Late last year, there were rumors that the PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn might have been heading to the PC. Now, admittedly, at the time while it seemed possible, there was still something of a pretty hefty element of doubt. Well, if you shared that feeling, then doubt no longer!

Following an official Steam page being created, it is now 100% confirmed. Yes, Horizon Zero Dawn ‘Complete Edition’ is definitely heading to the PC!

Horizon Zero Dawn

No, this isn’t a hoax nor an early April fool’s joke. The Steam website is highly detailed surrounding the game’s launch and, better still, confirms that it is set to release at some point this Summer.

The official game description reads:

EARTH IS OURS NO MORE Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open wold teeming with wildlife and danger. Horizon Zero Dawn™ is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game – and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons and Machines. INCLUDES:

Horizon Zero Dawn™

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

What Do We Think?

Honestly? I’m 100% up for this release. Despite already owning the game on the PS4, I get so little TV time (between the wife and kids) that I never got to invest the effort I wanted into this game. It’s, for similar reasons, why I was so happy when Red Dead Redemption 2 got ported to the PC.

Perhaps most importantly though, this represents one of the first major PS4 exclusives to definitely be coming to the PC. Hopefully, this is just the start of something pretty amazing! *cough* Bloodborne please *cough*

Oh, and if you still don’t believe me, you can check out the official Steam game website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!