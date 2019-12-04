Horizon Zero Dawn is Rumoured to be Coming to the PC

Horizon Zero Dawn is, without a doubt, one of the most notable stand-out exclusive games for the Sony PS4. As that would suggest, however, it is also one of the most prominent that has so far remained stubbornly exclusive to that single platform.

If you have wanted to play it but don’t own a PS4 though, then it might be time to start getting a little hyped. Well, curious at the least. In a report via DSOGaming, a Russian gaming journalist has claimed (with supposed insider knowledge) that Horizon Zero Dawn will be heading to the PC in early 2020!

Horizon Zero Dawn is Heading to PC?

In the video below, Russian gaming journalist Anton Logvinov claims to know a number of the team working on the PC port. As such, he feels in a strong enough position to confirm that not only is the PC version happening, but also that it will be released in February 2020 with a formal announcement due at any moment!

What Do We Think?

While I would absolutely love for this game to get ported onto the PC, I do have a somewhat healthy sense of cynicism over this. Horizon Zero Dawn is a PS4 exclusive and, more so, was a 1st-party developed title. In other words, Sony, at least in part, owns the rights to the game. This is similarly why Bloodborne (despite huge demand) has never come out on PC.

As such, the chances of this happening does not seem likely, even despite this apparent insider source. Then again, Sony has started expressing more than a little interest in bringing their biggest games over to PC.

If Horizon Zero Dawn is released on PC, it could quite frankly be the game that breaks the flood gates for a lot more to come!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!