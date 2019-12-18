Horizon Zero Dawn & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Heading to PSNow

Sony’s PSNow game streaming service has been a bit of a slow burner. That being said, ALL the streaming services have been slow burners. It seems no one has been going all-in until there was some real competition. Stadia launched with a bit of a wet splat too thus far. Plus Sony still needs to get their streaming resolution improved. However, I’m getting off track here. Content is what makes a platform truly appealing and Sony has a heck of a catalogue at their disposal.

PSNow

In January 2020, Sony has revealed that both Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to their PSNow streaming service. However, both games will only be available until April 7th 2020. That should give you more than enough time to subscribe for a month or two and blast through them though, so no issues there.

Streaming Only

Keep in mind, the PSNow service is a game streaming service, you do not download the game. They render it on their PlayStation servers, which means you need pretty swift internet. For those on slow internet, PSNow is easily one of the most forgiving due to its 720p resolution. I’d suggest the free trial though, it’s got a fair few games on there from the PlayStation back catalogue you may have forgotten about.

Prices

Sony recently slashed the subscription price for PlayStation Now. You can get a 7-day free trial though, which should be enough to see if it’s worth the £8.99 a month or £49.99 a year. Check out the prices on the PlayStation Store here.