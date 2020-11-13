Hostage Situation at Ubisoft Montreal HQ!

Following various reports on Twitter, a significant portion of the staff at Ubisoft’s Montreal headquarters are confirmed as being held hostage by person/s yet unknown. With armed police currently on the scene, this is still a developing situation and in terms of the who or why we don’t yet have any clear answers. One thing, however, is abundantly clear. This is a very volatile and dangerous situation for all concerned.

Hostages Held at Ubisoft Montreal HQ

Following initial tepid reports on social media, various videos have now appeared online and following a Twitter post by ‘@MrPope‘, he later confirmed that he was on the phone with someone who was within the office when the incident occurred. In other words, he heard the commotion and was able to know, for a fact, and based on the following news reports, that this hostage situation had definitely occurred at Ubisoft’s Montreal HQ.

While local police have confirmed an on-going situation in the area, they have yet to specifically cite the game developers’ offices. Albeit, at this point, it’s absolutely nailed-down to be an issue at Ubisoft.

“We received a call for robbery in a commercial space. For the moment, we are at the stage of verifications. We encourage Montrealers to avoid the Mile End area” – Montreal police

What Do We Think?

This wouldn’t represent the first time such an incident has occurred at a technology or media-based company but following the images released it seems pretty clear that a significant amount of Ubisoft’s staff are currently being held on the offices rooftop (seemingly at least 30 people) making an easy escape practically impossible. As such, we hope that this situation can resolve itself peacefully and that no one has or will be hurt.

