Hot And Sexy Trailer For Farming Simulator 19 Is Released

Ok, so I admit that that title might be a clickbaity. It was, however, a joke that I couldn’t resist, but not without reason. You see, we have reported on this game for a little while now and for reasons that I can’t entirely fathom, people seem to really be anticipating this game. Yes, like really anticipating it.

I only know this because the last time we did a video on this, some footage from another farming game was accidentally taken and people noticed the difference!

Well, the good news is that it is out soon. Better still, a trailer for the game has been released!

Adrenaline Junkies!

The game is set to feature all the thrills and spills of farming. Plant your crops, spray them for weeds, harvest your crops. Erm… … REPEAT!

On a serious note, I do get why people like these types of games. It’s nothing about action and everything to do with a game that you can just simply relax to.

When Is It Out?

Farming Simulator 19 will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on November 20th.

For those of you who like a more sedate gaming experience, this is definitely going to be worth checking out as this is certainly one of the more impressive games in this field. On a completely non-joke point though, this game does, surprisingly look really good.

I’m not saying this is going to be as fun or action-packed as Spider-Man or Shadow of the Tomb Raider. I do, however, suspect that this is going to be far more addicting than you might think.