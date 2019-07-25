Hoverboard Channel Crossing Attempt Ends With A Splash!

Earlier this week, we reported how Franky Zapata, the French designer and creator of his 100mph hoverboard was going to attempt something rather interesting. Specifically, crossing the English channel using the device as his sole means of conveyance.

Although no set date was made for the attempt, it was known that he planned to do it this week. Well, he has, and the short version is, it didn’t go entirely to plan!

Hoverboard Channel Crossing Ends With a Splash

At the time of the announcement we suggested (somewhat prophetically) that the attempt would either end ‘smashingly or splashingly’. So, what went wrong?

Well, while attempting to land on a boat to refuel he seemingly ‘missed the target’ and ended up falling in the water instead.

Although the video above doesn’t really show it, it does at least highlight just what an amazing piece of technology his hoverboard is. Even if it didn’t quite work as intended this time around.

What Next?

The chances are that while this particular attempt ended in failure, Franky Zapata will try again to get his hoverboard across the channel. While it isn’t available for commercial purchase, many suspect that he may one day look to retail the item and, as such, such promotional stunts will undoubtedly help raise awareness and hype for it.

Having watched it in action, I know I want one! Given today’s weather, however, I think I’d possibly prefer a dip in the ocean.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!