Hoverboard Creator Plans To Cross The English Channel

Since the release of the 2nd Back to the Future movie, many people have dreamed of the day that ‘hoverboard’ technology might become a reality. Sadly, since we’ve now passed the allotted date in the film, it seems we’ve got to wait a little longer before Mattell gets their product on shelves.

French designer Franky Zapata, however, decided to take it upon himself to create a legitimate ‘hoverboard‘. One that he has already used at numerous events to draw publicity to the design and, who knows, perhaps a future retail release.

In a report via TechSpot, however, his next stunt will involve him attempting to cross the English Channel (from France (to England)) using his hoverboard as the sole means of conveyance.

Hoverboard To Attempt English Channel Crossing

While this might sound a little crazy, the technology has already proven to be very impressive. Reaching top speeds of over 100mph, it could (in theory) make the crossing in a little over 20 minutes.

Admittedly, there is plenty of room for things to go wrong. Frank Zapata, however, seems pretty confident it shouldn’t prove too much of a problem.

When Is He Launching the Attempt?

He has set a date as ‘some time this week’. We can confirm that, at the time of writing, nothing concrete has been nailed down as of yet. With the heat we’re currently experiencing though, he at least will have nice weather for it.

That being said, I’m still pretty certain that if he ends up in the channel he’ll start feeling the cold. Who knows though, this may just be another small step to an eventual commercial release! Albeit, one with a suspected price tag of around $250,000.

What do you think? Do you think the attempt will be successful? – Let us know in the comments!