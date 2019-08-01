A little over a week ago you may recall us reporting that Franky Zapata, the creator of the 100mph+ hoverboard was going to attempt to cross the English Channel on his invention. It sounded quite optimistic, but then travelling at such speeds, the trip could (hypothetically) be completed in less than 20 minutes.

Well, he attempted it and following a slight miscalculation in refuelling, he fell off the platform and ended up in the water. You can see a (very crude) video of the attempt below.

Well, in a report via TechSpot, Mr Zapata is clearly not one to be deterred and is set to attempt the crossing, again, this weekend!

Hoverboard Inventor to Make 2nd Channel Crossing Attempt

So, you might at this point be wondering why he’s attempting it again if it didn’t work out the first time? Well, nothing went wrong specifically. He just accidentally missed the landing pad and fell in the water. It’s the footballing equivalent of missing a penalty, albeit with a slightly damper result.

It is, however, still entirely possible and Franky Zapata clearly thinks he can do better this round around!

When Will He Do It?

Similar to the last time, we don’t have a specific date and time for the attempt. Such a crossing is, of course, heavily dependant on the weather. With him set to do it this weekend, however, we’re going to be keeping a close eye on this one. Hopefully, this time around, he’ll get a far more promising result!

What do you think? Have you seen his hoverboard in action? Do you think he can make the crossing? – Let us know in the comments!