HP Announce Their CES 2021 Product Launch Line-Up

The PC has never been more essential, so this year at CES 2021, HP Inc. is launching computing innovations essential to how and where people experience work and life. HP today unveiled new devices and solutions designed to power hybrid work environments and growing personal creative studios.

With half of the global workforce still working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new use cases for the PC are emerging for both consumers and employees remaining at home. Since COVID, there has been a seven-hour increase in time spent on personal PCs. In some cases, this has resulted in an increase in everyday creativity – with photography, writing stories or articles, and live streaming is the top three activities among consumers. But working and staying at home isn’t always simple, with only 30% of people having space where they can shut the door. Yet 72% of knowledge workers want a hybrid remote-office model moving forward and 48% of Gen Z are considering an expansion of their freelance business in the future, requiring solutions with enhanced collaboration and micro-mobility features.

HP – Collaboration Beyond Expectations

The way we work and where it happens has elevated the need for technology that keeps us productive and collaborative. The ability to work together despite being apart has never been more important. HP meets this need with the new HP Dragonfly G2 and HP Dragonfly Max with next-level collaboration.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 gives people the freedom to move around the house or the office as the world’s lightest compact business convertible with a starting weight at less than 1 kg. It is also part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio with striking finishes and accents that incorporate recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics. The device offers incredible power through 11th Gen Intel Core processors and new Intel integrated graphics and allows users to stay connected through impressively fast 5G16 or gigabit-class 4G LTE connectivity, with Tile now built in. The striking Dragonfly Blue chassis is a convertible 2-in-1 with an easy-to-clean design. New and improved features include crystal clear sound with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, now AI-enabled to maximize the audio experience for speech, music, and movies. HP’s new intrusion detection technology, HP Tamper Lock, locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Max takes the Elite Dragonfly G2 beyond expectations and provides a stunning experience perfectly designed for portability, amped up collaboration, and seamless remote work. Available in Sparkling Black or Dragonfly Blue, the Elite Dragonfly Max offers enhanced collaboration features including: four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimization, a 5 MP + IR camera for high quality video chatting, and an HP Eye Ease display blue light technology with Eyesafe certification, to work, surf, or chat without burdening eyes.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is part of the world’s most sustainable PC platform. The HP Elite Dragonfly Max, available in Sparkling Black or Dragonfly Blue, delivers an immersive collaboration experience built to handle heavy conferencing demands.

The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds are the world’s most advanced earbuds for collaboration, with personalized audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and sound situation presets. Flow through the day with earbuds that seamlessly switch from a conference call on a PC to listening to music on a phone via the simple Windows 10, iOS, or Android app. The Elite Wireless Earbuds are expected to be offered as an option with the Elite Dragonfly Max or available separately for purchase.

Ultimate Fluidity for Limitless Mobility and Productivity

The HP Elite Folio combines what people love about their phone, tablet, and PC all into one device. It features a pull-forward form factor with a flexible, magnesium unibody design, and vegan leather covering. Enabling mobile professionals to stay connected, the device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform delivering multi-gigabit connectivity speeds with optional 5G connectivity,23 Wi-Fi 6, and offers up to 24.5 hours of local video playback. Get up and move around without missing a beat with a 76-degree field of view webcam, dual microphone array, and high-definition speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen. The 13.5-inch diagonal display features an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel, and a HD webcam with a built-in privacy shutter for enhanced security. From work to home, the Elite Folio can adapt to any environment with a fanless design and quiet keyboard. The device also includes an always-ready HP Elite Slim Active Pen with an integrated charging and storage cradle for quick access.

Light, Elegant, and Powerful

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero gives people the freedom to move and meet the demands of their multi-task, multi-place workday. With a starting weight under 2.5 lbs., this powerhouse comes equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, integrated Tile capabilities, Wi-Fi 6, and optional 5G LTE connectivity options.

People can work together even when apart with the integrated 720p HD camera, world-facing third microphone, top-firing speakers, and AI-based audio. Part of the world’s most secure and manageable PCs, the device hosts a variety of HP security features to keep sensitive data safe, including an HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Reflect to protect against visual hacking. The design features a new magnesium chassis that contains 90% recycled materials, recycled plastics, and 100% sustainably sourced packaging to reduce environmental impact.

Additional new devices from HP include:

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 transform to the workstyle of choice with a powerful processor, strong security, an optional 5G connection.

HP Elite x2 G8 combines modern PC performance with pure tablet mobility for professionals who desire the freedom to work anywhere without compromising on productivity, security, or privacy.

Unleash Creativity

The HP ENVY 14 is a mobile personal creative studio, giving people the freedom to create and stay connected from anywhere. The head-turning 16:10 optional WUXGA (1920 x 1200) multi-touch enabled IPS display allows for an 11% greater viewing area than a traditional 16:9 laptop.40 This is also HP’s first 14-inch diagonal laptop featuring color calibration with Delta E <2 for color accuracy right out of the box.41 Easily access and customize display settings depending on the creative scenario with HP Display Control.

Based on a person’s workflow, customize the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics via four different settings in HP System Control. Stay cool while the creative flow heats up with an advanced thermal solution using an IR thermopile sensor within HP Performance Control. Allocate power between the CPU and GPU for the ultimate in creator workflow with HP Dynamic Power. Achieve all this while experiencing up to 16.5 hours of battery life to create confidently.

The ENVY 14 includes a physical shutter for the webcam, a dedicated mute microphone key on the keyboard, and features AI Noise Removal to intelligently mute background noise when using speakers, headphones, or the microphone during video chats, audio calls, and recordings. Easily and reliably transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices with HP QuickDrop.

The HP ENVY 14 features HP Enhanced Lighting, a selfie light that uses lighting controls in the display to customize and enhance a person’s appearance in video calls.

Designed for Productivity

The HP M-Series FHD Monitors are designed for home workers and creatives who need to be productive, with a slim design for a modern look and feel. Eyes stay comfortable when working with always-on, low-blue light technology without impacting color accuracy with Eyesafe certification. Colors stay true-to-life and vibrant when viewing content with 99% sRGB for a wider color gamut. The M24f, M27f, and M32f FHD feature a three-sided borderless design with Full HD for image clarity and wide viewing angles. Workspaces can stay clean and organized with integrated cable management along the back of the stand to reduce wire clutter.

The HP M-Series FHD Monitors are the world’s first Eyesafe certified monitor series made with recycled ocean-bound plastics. Each monitor is sustainably made with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recycled packaging.[50]

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors provide a clean desk solution with quick and easy USB-C connectivity that can power a connected laptop up to 65 W. For home and office workers who need a simple multi-monitor configuration, these displays offer daisy chaining, multi-port connectivity, four-way ergonomics, and HP Eye Ease always-on blue light protection to assist with long hours of productivity. With the display’s power button, wake up or put to sleep your monitor and laptop, even when the lid is closed.

The HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse is the perfect, ultra-small travel companion – from work to home with year-long battery life. Connect with up to three different devices with the USB nano dongle or connect up to two devices using Bluetooth for uninterrupted transitions between the PC and tablet. Simplify workflow with four programmable quiet-click buttons that can activate predefined commands such as undo and redo using the side buttons in up to 10 applications, including: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, AutoCAD, SolidWorks, Sketch Up, Chrome, and Zoom.

The HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse simplifies workflow and gives people the freedom to move with a full range of customizable options in an ultra-small form factor on any flat surface, even glass.

The Renew Travel 15.6-inch backpack and laptop bag are sustainably made with fiber materials obtained by recycling plastic bottles. These lightweight bags travel comfortably with adjustable straps and multiple pockets inside and outside of the bags to help with organization. Padded pockets and elastic anti-theft zipper bands ensure adequate protection for up to a 15.6-inch diagonal laptop.

The Renew Travel 15.6-inch backpack and laptop bag are using sustainable fiber materials made from plastic bottles and waste; 6 bottles are recycled into the laptop bag and 10 bottles are recycled into the backpack.

Price & Availability

In announcing the launch of all these new products, HP has confirmed the following prices and release dates:

Elite Dragonfly G2 is expected to be available in January. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

Elite Dragonfly Max is expected to be available in January. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

Elite Folio is expected to be available in February. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

EliteBook 840 Aero G8 is expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

Smart Support is expected to be available in March.

The EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the EliteBook x360 1040 G8 are expected to be available in January. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

Elite x2 G8 is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

ENVY 14 is expected to be available in January via HP.com for a starting price of $999.

The M-Series FHD Monitors are expected to be available in March via HP.com for a starting price of $139.

The E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors are expected to be available in February for $219 and $339, respectively.

HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse is expected to be available in February for $59.99.

HP Renew Travel 15.6-inch backpack and laptop bag are expected to be available in February via HP.com for a starting price of $49.

For more information, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!