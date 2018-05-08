HP Debuts Ryzen Pro-powered EliteBook and ProBook Laptops

New Ryzen Pro Laptops from HP

HP is announcing the launch of their new EliteBook 705 G5 series as well as the ProBook 645 G4 Windows 10 laptops. What sets these apart from recent notebook releases from HP however, is the use of AMD‘s Ryzen Pro mobile processors with onboard Vega GPUs. Along with the use of new AMD hardware, these laptops have been redesigned to be slimmer and slicker looking than their previous generation counterparts.

What Can Users Expect from the EliteBook 705 G5 Series?

There will be three model options to choose from within the EliteBook 705 G5 series. These mostly differ in their screen size and battery life. The EliteBook 735 G5 for example is the smallest unit with a 13.3-inch screen and a 50Wh battery. On the other hand, the EliteBook 745 G5 has a 14-inch screen with the same 50Wh battery. The EliteBook 755 G5 has the largest screen at 15.6-inches and has a larger 56Wh battery as well. All have a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution.

As for the hardware inside, users can choose between a Ryzen 3 2300U, Ryzen 5 2500U or a Ryzen 7 2700U. Each of those come equipped with on-board Vega 6, 8 or 10 graphics respectively. RAM is configurable up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4, and storage options include up to 512GB of M.2 SSD and/or up to 256GB of SATA SSD.

In terms of connectivity, the EliteBook 705 G5 series comes with two Type-C USB ports. One is only for charging, while the other is a USB 3.1 port. There is also another USB 3.1 port available but in regular Type-A.

Those who have a convenient docking station in their home or office will be glad to hear that the laptop also includes an RJ-45 network port and an HDMI 2.0 port. This would allow the laptop to be connected to an external monitor as well as a wired network interface.

What Can Users Expect from the ProBook 645 G4 Series?

The HP ProBook 645 G4 series shares the same Ryzen Pro CPU and DDR4 RAM configuration options as the EliteBook 705 G5 series. However, it is only available with 14-inch FullHD screen and has larger storage options. This includes up to 1TB of M.2 SSD and/or up to 1TB of 7200rpm 2.5″ HDD.

It also has a USB 3.1 Type-C port and one USB 3.1 Type-A port for charging, but has two more USB 3.1 Type-A ports for other functions. It has an HDMI out port, but it is only HDMI version 1.4. Thankfully, the ProBook 645 G4 series also has an RJ-45 port for hardwired network connectivity.

How Much Are These New HP Ryzen Pro Laptops?

These laptops will be available before the end of May. In terms of pricing, the EliteBook 705 G5 series starts at $999. Meanwhile the ProBook 645 G4 series is more affordable, starting at just $759 USD.