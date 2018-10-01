HP Introduces Leather-Bound Spectre Folio 2-in-1 Notebook

Convertible Notebook with 100% Real Leather

HP has some of the most beautiful laptops in the market today, especially their ultra-thin Spectre series. Now they are upping the design ante even further with the announcement of the new Spectre Folio 2-in-1 notebook.

It is a high-end thin laptop bound in leather. That is “genuine leather” as HP puts it. No polyurethane substitutes here.

Furthermore, it opens up like a regular notebook would. However, it has a hinge system that allows the screen to also fold forward or to turn into a tablet.

The use of leather adds a considerable amount of weight to the otherwise lightweight device. Which is why HP uses magnesium alloy to offset the weight, in combination with an aluminium base. This allows the Spectre Folio to remain durable while minimizing the added weight. In fact, the HP Spectre Folio weighs in at 3.2 lbs, which is 0.75lbs more than the 2017 HP Spectre model.

What Kind of Hardware is Inside the HP Spectre Folio?

Users can get the Spectre Folio with either an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 or a Core i7 processor. Each come with 16GB of memory, with SSD storage that is expandable up to 2TB.

The screen itself is a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, available in either full HD or 4K UHD resolution panel.The full HD panel is actually a 1-watt display made possible by Intel technologies, specifically designed for notebooks and in combination with their new Amber Lake-Y CPUs.

This notebook’s motherboard is also apparently the world’s smallest, also designed in co-operation with Intel technologies.

In terms of connectivity, there are two USB-C ports and one Thunderbolt port available.

There is also a 3.5mm jack for headphones and there is a nano-SIM card slot in the top cover.

The front facing speakers are from Bang and Olufsen like with previous other HP Spectre products.

What is notably missing however, is a finger print sensor. However, the front camera supports Windows Hello authentication.

How Much is the HP Spectre Folio Laptop?

Users can choose between Cognac Brown and Bordeaux Burgundy models. All featuring an 18-hour battery life and 13.3-inch screen.

The Core i5 base configuration model starts at just $1,300 USD, while the Core i7 model with LTE starts at $1500 USD. Both will ship out by the end of October, although pre-orders are available now from HP retailers.

A stylus called Tilt Pen with 4,096 levels of sensitivity is included with each.

The LTE model will initially only be available in the US through AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint. Europe and Asia will follow in 2019.