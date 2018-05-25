HP Lovecraft Inspired The Sinking City Releases Teaser Trailer

The Sinking City Releases A Teaser Trailer

Fans of H.P. Lovecraft, if you can take a moment to put away your pentagons and cease your sacrificing of virgins, a new game based on the works of the iconic writer is coming.

The game is being developed by Frogwares studios. If you’re like me, you might be wondering where you heard that name before. A little digging though reminded me that Frogwares was also the company behind the more recent (and largely excellent) Sherlock Holmes games. While sticking with a writing theme though, it seems they have turned their attention to much darker things.

The Sinking City is set to be a game with horror themes set in 1920’s America. Following a flood in the city of Oakmont, the waters have brought something else with them. Presumably, something that doesn’t want to be your friend.

When is it released?

The Sinking City is set to be released on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. As for a specific release date though, unfortunately, we do not know that as of yet. This was a teaser trailer after all. Based on their usual development cycle though, it wouldn’t be out of the realms of possibility for this to be released before the end of the year.

“The Sinking City is a third person adventure game, inspired by the works of American horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. It is our biggest and most ambitious project up to date, in terms of gameplay, story and overall experience we are aiming for. We are building The Sinking City on three main pillars – open world, open investigation, Lovecraft – which define how it will play and feel.” – Frogware Games Official Website

We will keep you posted with any news. For fans of H.P. Lovecraft or horror games in general though, this might be well worth checking out.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!