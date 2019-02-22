HP May Have Leaked Nvidia 1180 Graphics Card

Nvidia 1180 Flagship Graphics Card

Today marks the release of the brand new Nvidia 1660 Ti and while we might all be deciding just how good (or bad) it is, it seems that the Nvidia rumour mill has now moved onto a new target. Namely, the potential existence of a brand new graphics card and one from a range that has ironically been spoken of for around a year now.

In a report via WCCFTech, HP documentation leaked appears to show multiple references to a “GTX 1180”.

The Nvidia 11XX Series

For months leading up to the release of the Nvidia 20XX series, the community seemed split as to exactly what the graphics card range was going to be called. In fairness, even we here at eTeknix erred more towards 11XX until the last few weeks. As such, there are more than a few handfuls of rumours pointing to an 1180 graphics card. With, in truth, absolutely nothing to back it up.

As such, despite this HP documentation referring to a GTX 1180, this doesn’t so much require a pinch of salt as so much a gritters worth!

What About A 1680?

Now, an Nvidia 1680 graphics card does seem a distinct possibility. Particularly with the release of the 1660 Ti with a further standard 1660 and 1650 release on the cards. It would be logical for Nvidia to progress this to a 1170 and 1180. Albeit, if those cards find themselves competing at a level too close to the 20XX series, some may question the point of their release.

It is, therefore, more than a matter of curiosity and, we suspect, just a quirk in the HP documentation. If true though, it would be interesting to see what a 1180 could offer.

What do you think? Is this just a fresh 1180 rumour with no substance? – Let us know in the comments!