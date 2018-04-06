HP Unveils Powerful ZBook Studio x360 G5 Convertible Laptop

Powerful Laptop for Professionals

HP is launching the new ZBook Studio X360 G5 convertible laptop, designed for creative professionals. What is quite impressive is the hardware it is packing. In fact, it is very similar to what HP did with the ZBook X2 six months ago, packing workstation specs on a consumer-style form factor.

What Features Does the ZBook Studio x360 G5 Have?

The ZBook Studio X360 G5 uses the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5, and i7 processors, with options to use Xeon chips. It is also available with NVIDIA Quadro P1000 graphics and up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe storage and 32GB of RAM.

In terms of display, the convertible has a 15.6″ 1080p or 4K UHD touchscreen panel. The device also includes a Wacom AES pen with 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity so creatives can draw directly on screen.

The ZBook Studio X360 G5 comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and HP claims a battery life of 16 hours. It also has quick charge features, with up to a 50% charge after just 30 minutes.

When it comes to work PCs, connectivity is just as important as the hardware inside. Which is why HP includes two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support on the side.

How Much is the HP ZBook Studio x360?

The ZBook Studio x360 G5 will start selling on May 2018, and it starts at a base price of just $1,499. HP also will be releasing more laptops as part of their ZBook line soon. This includes the ZBook Studio (non-convertible), ZBook 17, ZBook 15 and ZBook 15v.