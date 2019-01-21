HP Unveils Two New Intel-Powered Chromebooks

New Education Edition HP Chromebooks

HP has unveiled two new additions to their Chromebook lineup. This includes the Chromebook x360 11 G2 Education Edition and Chromebook 11 G7 Education Edition.

Considering Google‘s Chromebooks are dominating the education market, it makes sense for HP to cater to this segment. According to the company, it is by far the best selling device for K-12 schools in US, Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden.

What Features Can Users Expect?

While they are not as sleek-looking as other laptops, these devices are meant to withstand a lot of abuse. In fact they are MIL-STD-810G certified, able to withstand spills, shocks, drops (up to 76mm on concrete) and various acts of student carelessness. Even the pair of USB-C ports and pair of USB-A ports are reinforced.

Internally, both devices provide the same options. Only differing in the fact that the x360 11 can fully convert to a tablet. Whereas the 11 G7 is strictly a clamshell laptop. Both sport an 11.6-inch touchscreen IPS display, and has a 1136 x 768 resolution.

Users can choose between an Intel Celeron N4000 or N4100 CPU, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. A single charge (via USB-C) can last up to 11.5 hours, which should last a little bit past school hours.

When Will These Chromebooks be Available?

Both will start shipping around April 2019. HP did not disclose any pricing information at this time.

