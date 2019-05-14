HP’s New Gaming Laptop Has A Secondary 6-inch 1080p Screen

Introducing the HP Omen X 2S Gaming Laptop

Taking some cues from Apple with their Macbook Pro, HP has unveiled their new Omen X 2S gaming laptop. Like the Macbook Pro’s “Touch Bar”, the Omen X 2S has a compact secondary screen. This time, it is not just a slim bar across the top of the keyboard. Instead, it is a 6-inch 1080p screen and it is not for command inputs.

This enables users to do dual-screen tasks while the main screen is gaming. Game streamers who play on a laptop for example, do not need to bring a secondary monitor. It can also be used for monitoring programs and doing other tasks like watching YouTube.

What are the Specs of the Omen X 2S?

Other than the small screen, the Omen X 2S’s main screen is a 15-inch 1080p panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. This is upgradeable to a 240Hz model or even a 4K HDR version.

Internally, it uses an Intel Core i9 8-core CPU with 32GB of RAM and NVIDIA‘s GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. That means you are getting top of the line gaming laptop hardware on a slim 22mm thin body.

To make this possible, HP developed a special cooling system and uses liquid metal compound to facilitate much efficient heat transfers. The company claims this results in a performance boost of up to 28% compared to a similarly-specced laptop.

How Much is the HP Omen X 2S Gaming Laptop?

The Omen X 2S will be available in June starting at $2,099.99 USD.