HP’s New Gaming Laptop Has A Secondary 6-inch 1080p Screen

/ 2 days ago
HP's New Gaming Laptop Has A Secondary 6-inch 1080p Screen

Introducing the HP Omen X 2S Gaming Laptop

Taking some cues from Apple with their Macbook Pro, HP has unveiled their new Omen X 2S gaming laptop. Like the Macbook Pro’s “Touch Bar”, the Omen X 2S has a compact secondary screen. This time, it is not just a slim bar across the top of the keyboard. Instead, it is a 6-inch 1080p screen and it is not for command inputs.

This enables users to do dual-screen tasks while the main screen is gaming. Game streamers who play on a laptop for example, do not need to bring a secondary monitor. It can also be used for monitoring programs and doing other tasks like watching YouTube.

What are the Specs of the Omen X 2S?

HP's New Gaming Laptop Has A Secondary 6-inch 1080p Screen

Other than the small screen, the Omen X 2S’s main screen is a 15-inch 1080p panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. This is upgradeable to a 240Hz model or even a 4K HDR version.

Internally, it uses an Intel Core i9 8-core CPU with 32GB of RAM and NVIDIA‘s GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. That means you are getting top of the line gaming laptop hardware on a slim 22mm thin body.

To make this possible, HP developed a special cooling system and uses liquid metal compound to facilitate much efficient heat transfers. The company claims this results in a performance boost of up to 28% compared to a similarly-specced laptop.

How Much is the HP Omen X 2S Gaming Laptop?

The Omen X 2S will be available in June starting at $2,099.99 USD.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!