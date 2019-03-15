Huawei Creates Operating System In Case Of Windows Ban

Over the last few months, you will have undoubtedly heard one of the stories surrounding the controversy over Huawei technology. If you haven’t, I’ll give it to you in brief.

With the planned roll-out of 5G wireless technology, many countries have banned the use of Huawei with many more either considering a ban or pending a formal decision.

One of the biggest ‘bans’ to date, however, has come from the US government. While this is currently undergoing some legal tusselling, in a report via The Verge, Huawei has revealed that they have created their own operating system. Just in case they are banned in the country.

Why Are They Doing This?

Well, it seems that the US Administration is currently considering a ban in the opposite direction. In other words, the Android and Windows platform wouldn’t be allowed for use on a Huawei product. Such as, for example, a tablet or phone.

It seems, therefore, that Huawei is simply making it clear, ‘we have a plan B ready if you do that’.

What Do We Think?

Well, on the whole the current situation between the US and Huawei seems to be descending into a bit of tit-for-tat. Admittedly, however, the announcement hasn’t been made as an ‘informative’ announcement. It is very much putting the feelers out to Google and Microsoft that a ban will affect them quite significantly!

So, in a way, it is something of a veiled threat. It’s almost saying to them, ‘we like you, but we don’t need you’.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!