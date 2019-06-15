Huawei Joins Samsung by Delaying Their Folding Phone

Huawei Delays Folding Phone

One of the biggest tech developments touted for smartphones recently has been ‘folding screen‘ technology. These designs would essentially allow users to ‘open’ the phone to double the size of the screen while still giving a seamless display.

With both Samsung and Huawei looking to be the first to bring their products to the market, you may recall that due to a rather huge oversight in design, Samsung’s Galaxy-F had more than a few problems and as such the company decided to (seemingly indefinitely) delay the release.

Now in a report via the BBC, Huawei has also announced that their own folding smartphone design will also be delayed.

Why The Delay?

Despite due to release this Summer, Huawei has now decided to delay the release of their folding phone until September. While no specific reason has been given it would seem that the problems Samsung are having with their own product has given them a little more ‘breathing room’ to essentially allow them to do a bit more work on the design.

It’s still unclear whether their ‘Mate X’ will release before the Samsung Galaxy-F. Consumers will, however, be hoping that Huawei uses those additional few months wisely.

What Do We Think?

Samsung clearly tried to bring folding screen technology to the market before it was truly ready. As such, with no release date for their phone in sight, it’s probably a very smart move for Huawei to delay their own phone.

Either way, however, it seems that both will likely be released before the end of the year and despite the initial problems, many are still convinced that this will prove to be a successfully area of technology for both companies.

