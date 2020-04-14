Huawei Entering the Gaming Graphics Card Market?!

All going well, and we’ll admit that with the current Coronavirus concerns that it probably isn’t, we should have a third official dedicated GPU manufacturer to pick from before the end of the year. That is, of course, with the introduction of Intel’s Xe platform. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, rumors are suggesting that we may be set to see a 4th (and completely surprising) addition. Yes, Huawei is seemingly looking at entering the gaming graphics card market!

Huawei Graphics Cards?!

In the report, it is being suggested that Huawei is looking to start creating its own dedicated gaming graphics cards with a model set to be released before the end of this year. While their initial designs will only be server-based models (a market they have dipped their toes in previously) it is believed that they fully intend to transition this into ‘gaming’ realms possibly by the end of this year and (again, if the rumors are true) at least by 2021.

If these reports are accurate, then the graphics card market could look to be more competitive than it’s ever been and, for us consumers, that can only mean good news!

What Do We Think?

It’s hardly any secret that for the last 20 years, we’ve generally only had two brands to choose from when it comes to graphics cards. Namely, AMD or Nvidia. With Intel and now Huawei seemingly ready to throw their hats in the ring, however, it seems that by 2021, we could suddenly become spoiled for choice.

Why is this good for consumers though? Well, and this is entirely in theory, the more manufacturers there are, the more competitive they’re going to have to become over pricing. More so, however, it’ll also likely result in each company having to ‘up their game’ as more innovative technological advances are made.

Admittedly, a Huawei graphics card isn’t going to be thrilling accepted by all. We have to admit to being more than a little curious about it though!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!