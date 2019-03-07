Huawei Sues America Over Product Ban

Huawei Sues US Government

With the world looking to implement their 5G networks, there has been more than a little controversy surrounding the use of Huawei products. Since the company is one of the worlds biggest telecommunication providers, using their technology was (under normal circumstances) almost a given.

There has, however, been recent concerns raised over the security of their products. Specifically that they may contain monitoring or ‘back-door’ access for the Chinese government. As such, a number of nations have already banned their use (future or current).

Following America’s decision to ban the telecommunications giant, however, Huawei has clearly not been happy with the decision. In a report via the BBC, however, they have taken this a step further by officially launching legal action against the US Government.

What Is Their Legal Argument?

Huawei has claimed that the US Government made the decision despite the lack of any evidence supporting their security concerns. In an official statement the company has said:

“The US Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products. We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort. This ban not only is unlawful but also restricts Huawei from engaging in fair competition. Ultimately harming US consumers. “

In fairness, with the UK expected to announce their decision on any potential ban shortly, all indications point to a ‘limited implementation’ at the very least. As such, perhaps Huawei is (at least in ethical terms) correct about their argument. That doesn’t, however, overcome the clear need to prove the legal case and, at the end of the day, I can’t see why a government can’t choose to ban a technology where security is a concern. Even if the risk is only the potential.

