Huawei’s Kunpeng CPU Reportedly “Beats” the Intel i9-9900K

Late last year, China announced plans that would look to completely remove Intel, AMD, and Nvidia technology products from all of their state-owned systems. A rather bold plan that would require China to actually start both producing and manufacturing its own graphics and CPU products from within the country.

With Huawei emerging as one of the most logical choices, information has leaked surrounding their ‘Kunpeng’ CPU and, likely with the help of some creative interpretation, it is being touted as ‘faster’ than the Intel Core i9-9900K.

Huawei’s Kunpeng CPU

So, is it really faster than the Intel i9-9900K? Because if it was, it would certainly be a very respectable starting point for Huawei. Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, the short version is that it (probably) is, but only if you concentrate on certain aspects of its design.

So, what’s the catch? Well, while likely being absolutely blown away by the Intel i9-9900K in single-core performance (since the Huawei only has a 2.6GHz clock speed) the angle being pushed is the fact that the Kunpeng is a 24-core processor and, therefore, in multi-core performance, it is said to be significantly faster. Not exactly a mind-blowing revelation is it? Well, not when you consider that the Intel i9-9900K (only) has 8-cores!

What Do We Think?

Despite the existence of this processor being well-known, to date very few samples (if any at all) have managed to escape outside of China and, as such, we don’t really know much about it and certainly not enough to rubber-stamp what it truly compares with in terms of performance.

I mean, it’s entirely possible that the Huawei Kunpeng could just be something on the level of the AMD 8350. You know, lots of cores, but not actually that much in terms of outright gaming performance. Sooner or later though, we’re going to find out. For the time being, however, the Huawei Kunpeng CPU is certainly a very curious creature!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!