Huge Details Leak on Samsung’s Next Foldable Phone

It’s been rumored for a long time now that Samsung was planning on releasing more ‘folding phone‘ models. Exactly what they were going to represent, however, has been the matter of more than a little speculation.

Following a report on German website WinFuture, however, surprisingly detailed information has seemingly been leaked from what will represent one of their new designs. Namely, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Oh, and before you go grabbing your classes, yes I’m afraid the images ‘leaked’ are not of particularly good quality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Exactly how this information has been come by is, admittedly, a little unclear and, as such, we’d recommend you take it with a pinch of salt. Based on the volume of it (including the pictures), however, it seems that this may indeed be our first window into what we can expect.

So, what can we expect? Well, rather than being a straight-up folding phone design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is going to be more of a hybrid between folding designs and those ‘Motorola’ flip phones seen in the late ’90s.

Specifications

Based on the information provided, we can (loosely) confirm the following specifications.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip

8GB of RAM

256GB of storage

6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 display (22:9 aspect ratio)

10-MP camera

HDR10+ video support display

1.06-inch exterior display

Flip angle of between 70 and 110 degrees

3,300 mAh battery

What Do We Think?

If this is Samsung’s next smartphone design, then it’s pretty clear that they’re aiming towards the market who loved those designs from the 90s. While it does, of course, pack more than a few modern features, this does appear to be a phone that will primarily be based on style rather than substance. In other words, this (probably) isn’t going to be a hardcore performance release.

With the Samsung Z Flip expected to be revealed in the next couple of months, however, this is undoubtedly an interesting early window into what it could represent.

What do you think? Would you be interested in this smartphone? – Let us know in the comments!